 

Founder of The North Face endorses REVIV Covid-19 management software hailing it "revolutionary"

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out the coronavirus has once again taken hold, and the number of positive cases has risen sharply causing some countries to go into further lockdowns.

 

Mitigate your risks with REVIV's Covid-19 management platform

 

The vaccine has, as yet, only been given to hospital staff and the elderly. While the general public await their inoculation the coronavirus in the UK has mutated to a new strain which seems to spread more easily.

Work places all over the world are doing their best to manage the effects on their employees. While some are still working from home there are those that are unable to operate in this way.

To help those companies REVIV have launched their game-changing preventative health and Covid risk management platform, HELIIX.

HELIIX is the tool that every business needs!

Automating the management and containment of Covid-19 in the workplace, ensuring that employees can return feeling safe and secure whilst enabling HR staff to focus on activities that truly matter during these challenging times.

HELIIX offers Covid risk profiling, isolation management, contact tracking, sick pay projections and much more - HELIIX really does all the hard work  

Standard functionality is offered free of charge and the professional option is available from as little as $1.79/£1.40 per user per month with no minimum subscription term.

Kenneth "Hap" Klopp, the founder and former CEO of The North Face, has hailed REVIV's Covid-19 management software as "revolutionary".

Hap, an expert and consultant in marketing strategy and global business, and Non-Executive Director at REVIV, says: "HELIIX is the right tool at the right time to manage the massive disruption being caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

For more information log on to www.heliixbyreviv.com. For interview opportunities or anything else please contact Mo Carrier on mcarrier@revivme.com

Tel: +44 (0)794-914-1405

