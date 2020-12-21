 

SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 21 December 2020

Saga Pure ASA ("SAGA" or the "Company") (OSE: "SAGA") is contemplating an equity offering through the issue of up to 25 million shares (the “Offer Shares”) at a price per Offer Share to be determined in a bookbuilding process (the "Equity Offering"). The net proceeds will increase the Company's investment capacity in the green investment universe. Fearnley Securities AS has been retained as Sole Manager and Bookrunner (the "Manager") for the Equity Offering.

The Offer Shares will be issued under the Board of Directors' existing authorization to increase the share capital.

The Company' largest shareholder Øystein Stray Spetalen has (through controlled company Tycoon Industrier AS) pre-committed to subscribe for 3 million Offer Shares, and will be given full allocation.

The net proceeds from the Equity Offering will be used to strengthen the Company's working capital and for general corporate purposes.

The application period opens today, on 21 December 2020, at 16:45 CET and ends at 08:00 CET on 22 December 2020. The Company may, in its own discretion, extend or shorten the application period at any time and for any reason. The minimum application and allocation amount in the Equity Offering has been set at the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from relevant prospectus and registration requirements are available. Allocation of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the application period, and final allocation will be made by the Board at its sole discretion, with preference for existing shareholders. Notification of the allocation is expected to be sent by the Manager on or about 22 December 2020. Settlement of the Equity Offering is expected on or about 28 December 2020 on the basis of existing and already listed shares under a borrowing arrangement with Øystein Stray Spetalen.

