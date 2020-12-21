 

Amazon Delivers the Gift of Football to Prime Members—NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video Features Vikings-Saints on Christmas Day Followed by Exclusive Coverage of 49ers-Cardinals on Dec. 26

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today Amazon announced its broadcast crews and shoulder programming for a week-long NFL Holiday Blitz, which kicked off today and culminates with the Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Christmas Day game airing at 4:30p.m. ET on FOX, NFL Network, and Prime Video, and the Prime Video exclusive broadcast of San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals airing globally on Dec. 26 at 4:30p.m. ET. Both games are available at no additional cost to a Prime membership, and fans can sign up or start a 30-day free trial by visiting amazon.com/prime.

NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Christmas Day game will also air through NFL, FOX and FOX Deportes digital properties and the Vikings, Saints and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

The 49ers-Cardinals game is the first NFL game to air on an exclusive national basis on Prime Video and Twitch, and will be available to more than 150 million paid Prime members worldwide, and in more than 240 countries and territories excluding China, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Spain. The game will also be televised in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona, and it will be available to stream nationally on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

“We hope Prime members around the world are gearing up for a safe and happy holiday season, and we are looking forward to delivering the gift of football on Prime Video this weekend,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “With multiple announcers to choose from, Next Gen Stats, and on-demand replays from X-Ray, the NFL on Prime Video has a little something for everyone, giving fans more optionality and deeper insights into the action on the field. We can’t wait for kickoff.”

Broadcast Crews

Alternate audio feeds featuring either Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer or Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, and Joy Taylor will be available for both games on Prime Video. Cari Champion, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and Von Miller will livestream the Christmas Special on Twitch, and Andrew Hawkins, Cari Champion, and Chris Long will stream the Dec. 26 game on Twitch—both streams will be available at twitch.tv/twitchsports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will once again serve as the default FOX broadcast for the Vikings and Saints with Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the sidelines, and Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will be the default commentary crew with Sherree Burruss on the sidelines for the 49ers and Cardinals game.

