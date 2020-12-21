D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings on January 26, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-8033. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #39231. The teleconference replay will be available through February 2, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2021.