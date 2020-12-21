Forestar to Release 2021 First Quarter Earnings on January 21, 2021

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 877-407-9205. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference conference ID #39232. The teleconference replay will be available through January 28, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through April 30, 2021.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 49 markets in 21 states at September 30, 2020 and is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

