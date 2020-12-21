 

Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 17:12  |  39   |   |   

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced plans that it will work with BP Products North America Inc., a subsidiary of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), to develop, own and operate new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities at dairies and other agriculture facilities that will produce one of the cleanest fuels in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005561/en/

Carbon emissions captured from dairies and turned into a transportation fuel reduce the harmful effects on long-term climate change. As a result, the California Air Resources Board gives these carbon-negative RNG projects a CI Score (gCO2e/MJ) of -250 (or lower) compared to 97 for diesel and 46 for electric batteries. The demand for this carbon-negative fuel has significantly accelerated over the last few years. Some of the largest heavy-duty fleets in the world such as UPS, Republic Services, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and LA Metro, among others, are currently and successfully operating tens of thousands of vehicles on RNG.

Clean Energy is the largest provider of RNG as a transportation fuel in the United States and Canada, the largest RNG fuel provider under the California LCFS program and currently has a joint RNG marketing agreement with bp established in 2018. In addition to the carbon-negative fuel, Clean Energy will continue to source RNG from other providers to supply its network of 550 fueling stations in North America and maintain its leadership position in the California LCFS market. This also marks another strong step in Clean Energy’s ambition to meet the rapidly growing demand by customers for carbon-negative RNG and to deliver 100% Redeem branded RNG to its entire fueling infrastructure by 2025, which Clean Energy is well on its way to achieving.

“Carbon-negative RNG is being used today by thousands of vehicles with more and more fleets requesting it every week,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy. “Taking this next step allows us to expand the availability of the fuel while providing dairy owners with a way to make a significant impact on the environment and create an additional revenue stream.”

Clean Energy has made noteworthy commitments to transforming the way the transportation industry powers vehicles to have less of an impact on long-term climate change and believes the use of carbon-negative RNG is the most immediate, cost-effective and has the greatest effect of any alternative. Clean Energy has already identified potential RNG-producing projects and has plans to deploy funds for development and construction expenses in 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Clean Energy Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced plans that it will work with BP Products North America Inc., a subsidiary of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), to develop, own and operate new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities at dairies and other …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Clean Energy and Total to Develop Additional Carbon-Negative Fuel and Infrastructure
15.12.20
Clean Energy Signs Deals for Over 58 Million Gallons of Redeem Renewable Natural Gas to Meet Growing Demand for Carbon-Neutral Fuel
10.12.20
3 Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten