Kering Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288 Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

Kering Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Total Number of shares Total number of voting rights theoretical 1 Exercisable 2 December 15, 2020 126,279,322 179,048,092 177,785,336




