 

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox in Expansion to 350,000 SF at Logistics Center in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 17:14  |  24   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm represented Whitebox, a modern commerce marketplace and fulfillment partner for DTC brands and manufacturer, in a lease expansion totaling 350,528 square feet at the newly developed Golden Triangle Logistics Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The transaction reflects another significant increase in local occupancy by the fast-growing and award-winning company, which expanded more than fourfold in the area.

Alma Cuevas, Jason Griffis and Zac Zaher with Cushman & Wakefield represented Whitebox in the transaction.

Whitebox’s new North Las Vegas facility consists of an entire freestanding building as part of Phase I of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center development. The project was developed by Washington Capital Management, on behalf of their client, and the Trammell Crow Company, and represented in the lease by Donna Alderson, SIOR with Cushman & Wakefield in collaboration with Kevin Higgins, SIOR and Jake Higgins with CBRE.

“Whitebox originally selected Las Vegas in early 2019 as its West Coast hub largely due to real estate costs, a business-friendly environment, and logistics advantages,” said Cuevas.

Marcus Startzel, CEO Whitebox Technologies, said, “We built our tech-enabled fulfillment network with modern commerce in mind. Our proprietary technology enables both advertising and logistics services for our brand partners. By leveraging insights from both the marketplace activity data and logistics and inventory data generated from those transactions, we have seen incredible growth in the past year. This growth drove our need for additional capacity - adding another fulfillment center to our network enables us to better serve our clients' increasingly sophisticated sales and logistics needs.”

Whitebox’s facility is strategically located in the heart of the North Las Vegas submarket, providing easy access to I-15, I-215, and US-95. It is less than 15 miles to McCarran Airport and approximately 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

About Cushman & Wakefield
 Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Whitebox
 Whitebox delivers modern commerce success for brands in a consumer-first economy. The only company to both “move stuff and sell stuff,” they eliminate ecommerce complexity, create opportunities others can’t and eliminate costs others won’t so brands and their customers can develop strong and lasting relationships.

Whitebox helps brands win wherever customers are today and tomorrow. Their proprietary technology is powered by the fusion of data from selling and moving products in the same ecosystem, unlike siloed platforms and partners. Whitebox’s Factory Floor to Front Door means brands can scale faster, grow smarter and exceed expectations. Learn more at whitebox.com

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox in Expansion to 350,000 SF at Logistics Center in Las Vegas Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm represented Whitebox, a modern commerce marketplace and fulfillment partner for DTC brands and manufacturer, in a lease expansion totaling 350,528 square feet at the newly developed Golden …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive CHMP Positive Opinion for their COVID-19 Vaccine
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Hires Nadine Augusta as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
10.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Providing Brokerage Services for Anticipated $1B, 19-MSF Business Park in Utah
09.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Joins Business Roundtable Initiative to Focus on Skills in Hiring and Advancement
01.12.20
Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 1.5 MSF Industrial Center in Ohio
24.11.20
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale of 310-unit Apartment Community in Atlanta