 

U.S. Banks See IT Modernization as a Way to Improve Customer Experience

ISG Provider Lens report sees banks moving to digital payments amid COVID-19 pandemic

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many large banks in the U.S. have engaged in long-term digital modernization efforts focused on improving customer experience, with new banks focused on cloud-first and API-first banking-as-a-service opportunities, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Banking Industry Ecosystem Report for the U.S. finds smaller banks in the country also looking for digital transformation, with many focused on modernizing their IT infrastructures in a single “big bang” approach. Many small banks are consolidating, creating the need for a single core banking system, the report says.

Many of the IT modernization efforts are tied to efforts to improve customer experience, the report says. In the past, U.S. banks focused on improving the front-end of the customer experience, by creating customer-friendly apps and websites, but these efforts are no longer enough to remain competitive.

Banks need to re-think their internal systems and operating models to respond to rapidly changing customer needs and to tap into the emerging FinTech ecosystem, said Owen Wheatley, ISG lead partner for Banking and Financial Services in the Americas.

“Customers are in control as switching costs plummet, millennial buying power increases, and non-traditional banking models gain market share,” he said. “The ability for banks to attract and retain customers is more critical now than ever.”

The report sees a growing demand for alternative payment systems in the U.S., with digital payments not necessarily replacing cash and card services, but supplementing them. Alternative payment systems such as e-wallets and real-time payments are no longer a value-add service but a must-have for major banks in the U.S. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven up the demand for cashless payment alternatives.

In addition, U.S. banks are streamlining and optimizing their payment systems, as significant operating costs are tied to transaction and processing fees, the report says. The focus is on reducing costs as well as seamlessly offering alternative payment options to customers.

Banks are also looking to revamp their know-your-customer and anti-money laundering systems, with artificial intelligence tied to these services considered a driving force behind digital banking, the report adds. Many banks are moving to automated anti-money laundering checks to improve speed and reduce false positives.

