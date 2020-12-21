VR Wraps up the 2020 Field Season at Reveille Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, With Planning Underway for Upcoming Winter Work
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to
provide a year-end update for a busy year of exploration in the field at the Company’s Reveille silver-copper property located along the eastern margin of the Walker Lane mineral belt in
west-central Nevada.
Work Done
Our crew has just returned from the final stint of field work for 2020. Rock and soil samples are shown on Figure 1, in the context of the core targets which have emerged from our work in 2020; see the previous news release dated Nov. 24th for a bulleted list of the array of exploration surveys completed this summer at Reveille.
Objectives
- A total of 166 soil samples and 63 rock samples have been collected specifically over the western flank of the Reveille range during the last three weeks. Coverage
is detailed.
- The soil survey is designed to provide geochemical vectors for the center of the intense pyrite, quartz vein and sericite (potassium) phyllic-style alteration in
volcanic rocks exposed on the valley floor west of the range, as shown in Photo 1, and refine our targeting towards the 1km across magnetic anomaly shown on Figure
1 for the overall heart, and driver of the high temperature base metal CRD mineral system at Reveille; that is, the source of the fluids responsible for the high-grade silver-copper
showings on the hills to the east.
- Rock sampling this fall was focused on gold. It forms from a low temperature and highly acidic fluid which forms pink jasperoid breccias as shown in Photo
2 which are distinct from silver-copper collapse breccias elsewhere on the property. The gold jasperoid is believed to from late in the evolution of the high temperature, base metal CRD
system, and is vertically superimposed, or telescoped on it, as evident in Figure 1 by the juxtaposition of the 600 m gold trend on the well-established northeast-southwest
structural control for the CRD base metal fluids with silver. More specifically, note the proximity of the conductor and overlapping gravity high shown on Figure 1 which are targeted for base
metals and the high amplitude gravity low which is targeted as a pipe-like core to the late gold fluid system.
