Our crew has just returned from the final stint of field work for 2020. Rock and soil samples are shown on Figure 1 , in the context of the core targets which have emerged from our work in 2020; see the previous news release dated Nov. 24 th for a bulleted list of the array of exploration surveys completed this summer at Reveille.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the " Company ", or “ VR ”, is pleased to provide a year-end update for a busy year of exploration in the field at the Company’s Reveille silver-copper property located along the eastern margin of the Walker Lane mineral belt in west-central Nevada.

VR Wraps up the 2020 Field Season at Reveille Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, With Planning Underway for Upcoming Winter Work

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to provide a year-end update for a busy year of exploration in the field at the Company’s …



