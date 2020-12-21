 

Enedo Plc´s financial reporting, publishing of business reviews and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Enedo Plc      Stock Exchange Release December 21, 2020 at 18:00.

Enedo Plc´s financial reporting, publishing of business reviews and Annual General Meeting in 2021


The financial year 2020 of Enedo Plc will end on December 31, 2020. In 2021 Enedo Plc expands its financial reporting to business reviews announced after Q1 and Q3. The purpose of the business reviews is to provide information of the company´s development between the half-year reports and improve capital market and stakeholder visibility into company´s business.


In 2021 Enedo Plc will publish the financial reports as follows: 

  • The Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: February 18, 2021
  • Business Review for Q1/2021 (1.1.2021 - 31.3.2021): April 28, 2021
  • Half-year report (1.1.2021 – 30.6.2021): August 12, 2021
  • Business Review for Q3/2021 (1.1.2021 – 30.9.2021): October 27, 2021

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2021. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.

The Annual Report 2020 will be published during the week 13/2021.

ENEDO PLC

Vesa Leino                         
President and CEO              

For further information please contact Mr. Vesa Leino, CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media


Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2019 the group´s revenue was EUR 43,3 million. Enedo has 394 employees and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

www.enedopower.com




