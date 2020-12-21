Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release December 21, 2020 at 18:00.





Enedo Plc´s financial reporting, publishing of business reviews and Annual General Meeting in 2021





The financial year 2020 of Enedo Plc will end on December 31, 2020. In 2021 Enedo Plc expands its financial reporting to business reviews announced after Q1 and Q3. The purpose of the business reviews is to provide information of the company´s development between the half-year reports and improve capital market and stakeholder visibility into company´s business.





In 2021 Enedo Plc will publish the financial reports as follows:

The Financial Statements Bulletin 2020: February 18, 2021

Business Review for Q1/2021 (1.1.2021 - 31.3.2021): April 28, 2021

Half-year report (1.1.2021 – 30.6.2021): August 12, 2021

Business Review for Q3/2021 (1.1.2021 – 30.9.2021): October 27, 2021





The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2021. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2020 will be published during the week 13/2021.



