 

Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of a group’s subsidiary entity (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

According to a decision of the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus from 21 December 2020, the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Andres Trink and Mr. Tõnu Toomik, have been extended from 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2023. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with three members: Mr. Andres Trink (The Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik and Mr. Martin Rebane.
  
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical, road and residential construction.
  
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
Phone: +372 650 1250
E-mail: priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
  
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.




ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Construction contract in Latvia (NATO base in Ādaži)
14.12.20
Construction contract in Estonia (commercial building in Tiskre)
14.12.20
Investor calendar 2021
25.11.20
Launch of the fifth stage of the Pikaliiva residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)
24.11.20
Start of construction of the second stage of the Merks Viesturdārzs residential project (Riga, Latvia)