The General Mills Foundation and UNCF Present the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast Featuring Dr. Bernice King and Ambassador Andrew Young

Organized in partnership by General Mills and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the event’s theme is “Our Rising Voices: A Call for Bold Social Action.” Through this event, we join voices to reaffirm the values, words and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will feature a conversation between Dr. Bernice King and former United States Ambassador Andrew Young, who will share their memories and insights of Dr. King, his leadership and the urgency of his message today. The event will take place Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 9 a.m. CST at MLKBreakfast.com.

“The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have been at the epicenter of a global reckoning about systematic racism, social justice and the need for real and accelerated change,” said Nicola Dixon, executive director of the General Mills Foundation. “As we are moving forward as a community fully determined to heal, grow and change, this event invites us all to freshly consider how Dr. King’s life and legacy can inform the path forward.”

In remembrance of Dr. King, who was a 1948 graduate of Morehouse College, an historically Black college, proceeds from the event will help deserving area students go to college through UNCF Twin Cities.

“Through this event, we join our voices to reaffirm the words and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who taught us, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,'” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We thank The General Mills Foundation for its continued generosity and support of our HBCUs and our students.”

About Dr. Bernice A. King

Dr. Bernice A. King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate, and Chief Executive Officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968. She was appointed CEO of The King Center in January 2012 by the Board of Trustees. From this position, the same one once held by her mother, this transformative leader steadfastly continues her efforts to advance her parents’ legacy of Kingian Nonviolence, which Dr. King re-branded Nonviolence365.