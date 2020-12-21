 

JAMA Neurology Publishes Phase 3 Study of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution in Patients with Seizures Associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 17:30  |  66   |   |   

EPIDIOLEX significantly reduced difficult-to-treat seizures, both focal and generalized

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, along with U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, announced today that JAMA Neurology has published results of the company’s positive Phase 3 clinical trial of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution in seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). EPIDIOLEX, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD), is the first prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or TSC in patients one year of age and older.

The study found that individuals treated with EPIDIOLEX 25 mg/kg/day or 50 mg/kg/day experienced a significantly greater reduction in TSC-associated seizures (48.6% for 25 mg/kg/day and 47.5% for 50 mg/kg/day) compared to placebo (26.5%; p<0.001 and p=0.002, respectively). This trial provided the basis for the July 2020 FDA approval of EPIDIOLEX for seizures associated with TSC.

“People living with TSC may experience focal seizures and spasms as infants and continue to suffer from seizures throughout their lifetime,” said Elizabeth Thiele, M.D., Ph.D., director of pediatric epilepsy and director of The Carol and James Herscot Center for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex at Massachusetts General Hospital, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, Boston and lead investigator of the trial. “This study demonstrated that for patients with TSC and a high baseline burden of treatment-resistant, primarily focal, seizures, EPIDIOLEX significantly reduced the frequency of seizures compared with placebo.”

The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with findings from previous studies of EPIDIOLEX. Both doses had an acceptable safety profile, with fewer adverse events (AEs) reported with 25 mg/kg/day than 50 mg/kg/day. The most common AEs were diarrhea, decreased appetite, and somnolence. AEs occurred in 93% of the 25 mg/kg/day group, 100% of the 50 mg/kg/day group, and 95% of the placebo group. Eight patients on EPIDIOLEX 25 mg/kg/day, 10 on 50 mg/kg/day, and two on placebo discontinued treatment due to an AE. Additionally, 12% of 25 mg/kg/day patients and 26% of 50 mg/kg/day patients experienced elevated liver enzymes; 79% of these patients were also taking the antiepileptic drug (AED) valproate. Elevations in ALT/AST resolved in all patients. There were no cases meeting Hy’s law criteria observed and there were no deaths in the trial.

Seite 1 von 4
GW Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JAMA Neurology Publishes Phase 3 Study of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution in Patients with Seizures Associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex EPIDIOLEX significantly reduced difficult-to-treat seizures, both focal and generalizedCARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
GW Pharmaceuticals: Kräftige Korrektur nach Kursfeuerwerk
07.12.20
GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2020 Needham Virtual Epilepsy & Pain – Specialty CNS Therapeutics Conference
02.12.20
GW Pharmaceuticals : Gelingt der Aktie der Befreiungsschlag?
01.12.20
Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting
30.11.20
GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Evercore ISI 2020 Healthcare Conference