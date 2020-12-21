JAMA Neurology Publishes Phase 3 Study of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution in Patients with Seizures Associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

The study found that individuals treated with EPIDIOLEX 25 mg/kg/day or 50 mg/kg/day experienced a significantly greater reduction in TSC-associated seizures (48.6% for 25 mg/kg/day and 47.5% for 50 mg/kg/day) compared to placebo (26.5%; p<0.001 and p=0.002, respectively). This trial provided the basis for the July 2020 FDA approval of EPIDIOLEX for seizures associated with TSC.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, along with U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, announced today that JAMA Neurology has published results of the company’s positive Phase 3 clinical trial of EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution in seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). EPIDIOLEX, a pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol (CBD), is the first prescription, plant-derived cannabis-based medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or TSC in patients one year of age and older.

“People living with TSC may experience focal seizures and spasms as infants and continue to suffer from seizures throughout their lifetime,” said Elizabeth Thiele, M.D., Ph.D., director of pediatric epilepsy and director of The Carol and James Herscot Center for Tuberous Sclerosis Complex at Massachusetts General Hospital, professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, Boston and lead investigator of the trial. “This study demonstrated that for patients with TSC and a high baseline burden of treatment-resistant, primarily focal, seizures, EPIDIOLEX significantly reduced the frequency of seizures compared with placebo.”

The safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with findings from previous studies of EPIDIOLEX. Both doses had an acceptable safety profile, with fewer adverse events (AEs) reported with 25 mg/kg/day than 50 mg/kg/day. The most common AEs were diarrhea, decreased appetite, and somnolence. AEs occurred in 93% of the 25 mg/kg/day group, 100% of the 50 mg/kg/day group, and 95% of the placebo group. Eight patients on EPIDIOLEX 25 mg/kg/day, 10 on 50 mg/kg/day, and two on placebo discontinued treatment due to an AE. Additionally, 12% of 25 mg/kg/day patients and 26% of 50 mg/kg/day patients experienced elevated liver enzymes; 79% of these patients were also taking the antiepileptic drug (AED) valproate. Elevations in ALT/AST resolved in all patients. There were no cases meeting Hy’s law criteria observed and there were no deaths in the trial.