 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 18:00  |  66   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In September 2020, GoodRx completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 39.8 million common shares for $33 per share. GoodRx provides consumers with free information and tools to compare prices for prescription drugs. The Company primarily earns revenue from its prescription transaction fees.

On November 17, 2020, Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, that would directly compete with GoodRx’s platform.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $10.51, or 23%, to close at $36.21 per share on November 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

GoodRx Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (“GoodRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. In September 2020, GoodRx …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:48 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. – GDRX
19.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Investors
19.12.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.12.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc.
16.12.20
GoodRx Adds Telehealth and Mail Order to GoodRx Gold Savings Program