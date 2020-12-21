 

Mercialys Sells the Asnières Monoprix Site for a Net Sales Price of Euro 30.8 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 17:46  |  37   |   |   

Regulatory News:

On December 21, 2020, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) sold the Monoprix site at 74 rue des Bourguignons in Asnières-sur-Seine (92600) to a company advised by PICTURE Asset Management. The net sales price was Euro 30.8 million, higher than the appraisal values from end-June 2020 and well below the portfolio’s average appraisal yield rate of 5.49%.

This operation confirms the level of interest among investors in the physical real estate market for resilient retail assets that generate sustainable cashflows.

For Mercialys, it is aligned with its approach to further strengthen its liquidity, manage its loan to value ratio effectively and reduce its overall exposure to its leading tenant.

The buyer intends to capitalize on the existing rental situation, secured by the sustainable activity of Monoprix, which is perfectly established within its catchment area, in order to develop a more ambitious real estate project at this site.

The seller was advised by the notary’s office LBMB.
The buyer was advised by PICTURE Asset Management, the notary’s office Allez & Associés, Archers for real estate aspects and Cazals Manzo Pichot regarding the tax structure. The law firms EDGE and FRIEH supported the buyer with regard to corporate aspects. The acquisition was financed by BRED. The bank was advised by the notary’s office LASAYGUES. The transaction was brokered by Ropco.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys
 Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

About PICTURE Asset Management
 PICTURE Asset Management is an independent real estate asset management company that carries out operations on its own behalf (through PICTURE Capital Partners and any other structure affiliated with Picture Real Estate group shareholders) or for third parties under contracts with private and institutional clients. PICTURE Asset Management is controlled by Banque Populaire Développement, owned indirectly by Natixis and directly by Banques Populaires, and managed by NAXICAP PARTNERS S.A., a management company that is a subsidiary of the Natixis group. PICTURE Asset Management is also jointly owned by its management team and by a company affiliated with HWA Group.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercialys Sells the Asnières Monoprix Site for a Net Sales Price of Euro 30.8 Million Regulatory News: On December 21, 2020, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) sold the Monoprix site at 74 rue des Bourguignons in Asnières-sur-Seine (92600) to a company advised by PICTURE Asset Management. The net sales price was Euro 30.8 million, higher than …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Mercialys Ranked First in Its Category by Gaïa Rating in the ESG Agency’s 2020 Campaign
17.12.20
Mercialys Takes Its Portfolio’s Environmental Certification Rate Up to 77%
08.12.20
CDP 2020: Mercialys Maintains Its “A List” Ranking for the Third Consecutive Year
07.12.20
Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of November 30th, 2020
24.11.20
GRESB 2020: Mercialys Maintains Its Outstanding “Green Star” Status and Moves up One Position in Its Category