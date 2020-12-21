 

Atari announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 17:50  |  77   |   |   

Atari announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement

Paris, December 21, 2020 – 17h40 – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, PEA-PME eligible), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, today announces the launch of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights in the form of a private placement of c. 5 million euros through the issuance of new shares, in accordance with the 23rd and 24th resolutions of the combined general meeting of shareholders dated September 29, 2019 and the authorization of the meeting of the Board of Directors of December 21, 2020 (the “Transaction”). The Transaction will amount to a maximum of 10% of the share capital of the Company and there will be an application for admission to trading of the new shares on the Euronext Paris market.

The placement will be mainly conducted in France and the rest of the European Union with a limited number of investors or qualified investors, in accordance with article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The Company has already received expressions of interest to participate in the Transaction, notably from Ker Ventures LLC for a minimum amount of 0.6M€ in cash, LR Interactive Holding for a minimum amount of 1M€ in cash and Nvizzio Creations Inc. for a minimum amount of 1M€ by way of offsetting of receivables.

The funds raised will enable the Company to finance the commercial development of the Atari VCS and to strengthen the development of the games division.

In accordance with the 23rd resolution of the combined general meeting of shareholders dated September 30, 2019, the issuance price of the new shares will be at least equal to eighty percent (80%) of the weighted average share price over the twenty (20) trading days preceding its determination.

Settlement-delivery of the new shares issued in connection with the Private Placement and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris is expected to occur on December 28, 2020.  The new shares will carry current rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris under the same ISIN code FR0010478248 - ATA.

Louis Capital Market LLP / Midcap Partners is acting as Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Transaction.
EuroLand Corporate is acting as financial advisor on the Transaction.

In accordance with article 211-3 of the general regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the offer of the Company’s shares in the context of this capital increase conducted in the form of a private placement will not give rise to a prospectus subject to review by the AMF.

Seite 1 von 4
Atari Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atari announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement Atari announces the launch of a capital increase through private placement Paris, December 21, 2020 – 17h40 – ATARI (ISIN : FR0010478248 - ATA, PEA-PME eligible), one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
ATARI VCS: Shipping of the Indiegogo backer units Native integration of Google Chrome for enriched content Release of the dedicated VCS Companion App
01.12.20
Atari: Update of the financial calendar

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
43
ATARI VCS (Ataribox) geht an den Start!