Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN : FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of operation of its Sarry wind farm in Burgundy Franche-Comté (France).

The Sarry wind farm has produced its first kilowatt-hours. The power plant is made of 11 SG114 wind turbines, representing an installed capacity of 23.1 megawatts, supplied by Siemens Gamesa, which is currently testing them.

Initially launched in March 2018, the construction of the wind farm has undergone several developments, including a turbine change in 2019 and the award of a new power sales contract in April 2020. The outcome is favorable to Voltalia, with an extension of the contract duration (from 15 to 20 years) and the prospect of using more efficient turbines. The financing of the park was successfully completed with BPCE Energeco.

The Sarry power plant will benefit from the very good wind resources of Burgundy-Franche-Comté and will actively participate in achieving the renewable energy objective set by the region.

Voltalia's foothold in the region is strengthened, as the power plant forms a larger complex with the Molinons wind power plant (10 megawatts), which was commissioned in 2014. Synergies will be material during the operation and maintenance phase that is now starting for the power plant.

« I am very pleased to announce the start of operations at the Sarry wind power plant. Our teams have demonstrated remarkable team spirit and a good dose of ingenuity, two of Voltalia’s core values that have greatly contributed to the success of this project. » comments Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.   

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
