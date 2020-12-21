COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020





Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website ( http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements , under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 14/12/2020 12,000 8.4546 € 101,455 XPAR Cancellation 12,000 8.4546 € 101,455 € Total 15/12/2020 10,000 8.3071 € 83,071 XPAR Cancellation 10,000 8.3071 € 83,071 € Total 16/12/2020 13,000 8.5123 € 110,660 XPAR Cancellation 13,000 8.5123 € 110,660 € Total 17/12/2020 12,000 8.5786 € 102,943 XPAR Cancellation 12,000 8.5786 € 102,943 € Total 18/12/2020 7,000 8.3598 € 58,519 XPAR Cancellation 7,000 8.3598 € 58,519 € Total 14/12/2020 - 18/12/2020 54,000 8.4564 € 456,647 € Cancellation





Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback 14/12/2020 Purchase 201 8.5400 € 1,716.54 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 506 8.5400 € 4,321.24 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 25 8.5400 € 213.50 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 522 8.5000 € 4,437.00 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 479 8.5200 € 4,081.08 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 352 8.5100 € 2,995.52 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 6 8.5100 € 51.06 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 615 8.5000 € 5,227.50 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 458 8.4600 € 3,874.68 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 313 8.4600 € 2,647.98 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 180 8.4600 € 1,522.80 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 581 8.4500 € 4,909.45 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 189 8.5200 € 1,610.28 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 254 8.5200 € 2,164.08 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5500 € 4,257.90 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5000 € 3,009.00 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 6 8.4800 € 50.88 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.4800 € 3,001.92 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 549 8.4700 € 4,650.03 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 456 8.4500 € 3,853.20 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.4500 € 1,318.20 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 55 8.4500 € 464.75 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.4500 € 2,120.95 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.3800 € 3,067.08 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.4300 € 3,995.82 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 287 8.4500 € 2,425.15 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 173 8.4500 € 1,461.85 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 480 8.3900 € 4,027.20 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.3800 € 3,301.72 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 94 8.3800 € 787.72 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 847 8.3800 € 7,097.86 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 229 8.3800 € 1,919.02 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 463 8.3800 € 3,879.94 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.3800 € 3,863.18 € XPAR Cancellation 14/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.4100 € 3,128.52 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 63 8.3600 € 526.68 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 327 8.3600 € 2,733.72 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 507 8.3900 € 4,253.73 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.3800 € 1,240.24 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 212 8.3800 € 1,776.56 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 638 8.3500 € 5,327.30 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.3000 € 8,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 490 8.2900 € 4,062.10 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.3000 € 3,776.50 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3300 € 3,540.25 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.3700 € 4,277.07 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3500 € 3,064.45 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.3500 € 3,674.00 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 459 8.3200 € 3,818.88 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 23 8.3200 € 191.36 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 21 8.3200 € 174.72 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 374 8.2500 € 3,085.50 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 175 8.2700 € 1,447.25 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 825 8.2700 € 6,822.75 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2400 € 4,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2400 € 4,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 490 8.2400 € 4,037.60 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 510 8.2500 € 4,207.50 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 141 8.3200 € 1,173.12 € XPAR Cancellation 15/12/2020 Purchase 399 8.3200 € 3,319.68 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 401 8.4200 € 3,376.42 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.5200 € 5,154.60 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 451 8.5400 € 3,851.54 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 426 8.5700 € 3,650.82 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.5600 € 4,605.28 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 482 8.5700 € 4,130.74 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 217 8.5700 € 1,859.69 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 571 8.5900 € 4,904.89 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 443 8.6100 € 3,814.23 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 413 8.6000 € 3,551.80 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.5800 € 2,153.58 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 113 8.5800 € 969.54 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 387 8.5900 € 3,324.33 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5500 € 85.50 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 349 8.5500 € 2,983.95 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.5500 € 3,078.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.5100 € 3,693.34 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.5000 € 3,247.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 620 8.4700 € 5,251.40 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 234 8.4600 € 1,979.64 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 121 8.4600 € 1,023.66 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 595 8.5000 € 5,057.50 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.4800 € 3,654.88 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 775 8.4800 € 6,572.00 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.4800 € 1,322.88 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.4800 € 186.56 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 205 8.4800 € 1,738.40 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 8 8.4800 € 67.84 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 133 8.4700 € 1,126.51 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 867 8.4700 € 7,343.49 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 304 8.4500 € 2,568.80 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.4500 € 8.45 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.4500 € 4,546.10 € XPAR Cancellation 16/12/2020 Purchase 1,157 8.4500 € 9,776.65 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 393 8.5400 € 3,356.22 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 82 8.5400 € 700.28 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.5600 € 3,107.28 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 881 8.5800 € 7,558.98 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 105 8.6000 € 903.00 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.6000 € 3,784.00 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 563 8.6300 € 4,858.69 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.6300 € 4,297.74 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.6200 € 4,292.76 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.6200 € 249.98 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 134 8.6200 € 1,155.08 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 416 8.5800 € 3,569.28 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 457 8.6100 € 3,934.77 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 36 8.6000 € 309.60 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.6000 € 3,173.40 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.6200 € 3,154.92 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.6500 € 259.50 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 334 8.6500 € 2,889.10 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 623 8.6300 € 5,376.49 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 38 8.6300 € 327.94 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.5800 € 3,114.54 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 469 8.5800 € 4,024.02 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 484 8.5400 € 4,133.36 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 547 8.5200 € 4,660.44 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 86 8.5200 € 732.72 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5200 € 4,242.96 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 17 8.5200 € 144.84 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 557 8.5200 € 4,745.64 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 426 8.5200 € 3,629.52 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 151 8.5700 € 1,294.07 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 747 8.5700 € 6,401.79 € XPAR Cancellation 17/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5600 € 8,560.00 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4400 € 3,426.64 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 389 8.4000 € 3,267.60 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 193 8.3600 € 1,613.48 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.3600 € 1,496.44 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 428 8.3200 € 3,560.96 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3100 € 4,254.72 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.2900 € 3,067.30 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 768 8.3200 € 6,389.76 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 312 8.3200 € 2,595.84 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 1,245 8.3200 € 10,358.40 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 332 8.3700 € 2,778.84 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 34 8.3700 € 284.58 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 28 8.3600 € 234.08 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 232 8.3600 € 1,939.52 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 351 8.3400 € 2,927.34 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 47 8.3400 € 391.98 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 173 8.3400 € 1,442.82 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.5000 € 8.50 € XPAR Cancellation 18/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4800 € 8,480.00 € XPAR Cancellation





CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS



Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)

FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)

Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021

H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)

9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.





COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

















1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.







