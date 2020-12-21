 

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 17:45  |  49   |   |   

Paris, 21st December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
Total 14/12/2020 12,000 8.4546 € 101,455 XPAR Cancellation  
12,000 8.4546 € 101,455 €    
Total 15/12/2020 10,000 8.3071 € 83,071 XPAR Cancellation  
10,000 8.3071 € 83,071 €    
Total 16/12/2020 13,000 8.5123 € 110,660 XPAR Cancellation  
13,000 8.5123 € 110,660 €    
Total 17/12/2020 12,000 8.5786 € 102,943 XPAR Cancellation  
12,000 8.5786 € 102,943 €    
Total 18/12/2020 7,000 8.3598 € 58,519 XPAR Cancellation  
7,000 8.3598 € 58,519 €    
Total 14/12/2020 - 18/12/2020 54,000 8.4564 € 456,647 €   Cancellation  


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date) 		Transaction Number of
 shares 		Weighted
average price 		Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of
 buyback 		 
 
14/12/2020 Purchase 201 8.5400 € 1,716.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 506 8.5400 € 4,321.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 25 8.5400 € 213.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 522 8.5000 € 4,437.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 479 8.5200 € 4,081.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 352 8.5100 € 2,995.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 6 8.5100 € 51.06 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 615 8.5000 € 5,227.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 458 8.4600 € 3,874.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 313 8.4600 € 2,647.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 180 8.4600 € 1,522.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 581 8.4500 € 4,909.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 189 8.5200 € 1,610.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 254 8.5200 € 2,164.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5500 € 4,257.90 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.5000 € 3,009.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 6 8.4800 € 50.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 354 8.4800 € 3,001.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 549 8.4700 € 4,650.03 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 456 8.4500 € 3,853.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.4500 € 1,318.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 55 8.4500 € 464.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.4500 € 2,120.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.3800 € 3,067.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 474 8.4300 € 3,995.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 287 8.4500 € 2,425.15 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 173 8.4500 € 1,461.85 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 480 8.3900 € 4,027.20 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 394 8.3800 € 3,301.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 94 8.3800 € 787.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 847 8.3800 € 7,097.86 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 229 8.3800 € 1,919.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 463 8.3800 € 3,879.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 461 8.3800 € 3,863.18 € XPAR Cancellation  
14/12/2020 Purchase 372 8.4100 € 3,128.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 63 8.3600 € 526.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 327 8.3600 € 2,733.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 507 8.3900 € 4,253.73 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 148 8.3800 € 1,240.24 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 212 8.3800 € 1,776.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 638 8.3500 € 5,327.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.3000 € 8,300.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 490 8.2900 € 4,062.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 455 8.3000 € 3,776.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 425 8.3300 € 3,540.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 511 8.3700 € 4,277.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 367 8.3500 € 3,064.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.3500 € 3,674.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 459 8.3200 € 3,818.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 23 8.3200 € 191.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 21 8.3200 € 174.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 374 8.2500 € 3,085.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 175 8.2700 € 1,447.25 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 825 8.2700 € 6,822.75 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2400 € 4,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 500 8.2400 € 4,120.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 490 8.2400 € 4,037.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 510 8.2500 € 4,207.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 141 8.3200 € 1,173.12 € XPAR Cancellation  
15/12/2020 Purchase 399 8.3200 € 3,319.68 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 401 8.4200 € 3,376.42 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 605 8.5200 € 5,154.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 451 8.5400 € 3,851.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 426 8.5700 € 3,650.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.5600 € 4,605.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 482 8.5700 € 4,130.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 217 8.5700 € 1,859.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 571 8.5900 € 4,904.89 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 443 8.6100 € 3,814.23 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 413 8.6000 € 3,551.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 251 8.5800 € 2,153.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 113 8.5800 € 969.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 387 8.5900 € 3,324.33 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 10 8.5500 € 85.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 349 8.5500 € 2,983.95 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 360 8.5500 € 3,078.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 434 8.5100 € 3,693.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 382 8.5000 € 3,247.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 620 8.4700 € 5,251.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 234 8.4600 € 1,979.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 121 8.4600 € 1,023.66 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 595 8.5000 € 5,057.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 431 8.4800 € 3,654.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 775 8.4800 € 6,572.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 156 8.4800 € 1,322.88 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 22 8.4800 € 186.56 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 205 8.4800 € 1,738.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 8 8.4800 € 67.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 133 8.4700 € 1,126.51 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 867 8.4700 € 7,343.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 304 8.4500 € 2,568.80 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.4500 € 8.45 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 538 8.4500 € 4,546.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
16/12/2020 Purchase 1,157 8.4500 € 9,776.65 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 393 8.5400 € 3,356.22 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 82 8.5400 € 700.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.5600 € 3,107.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 881 8.5800 € 7,558.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 105 8.6000 € 903.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 440 8.6000 € 3,784.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 563 8.6300 € 4,858.69 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.6300 € 4,297.74 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.6200 € 4,292.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 29 8.6200 € 249.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 134 8.6200 € 1,155.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 416 8.5800 € 3,569.28 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 457 8.6100 € 3,934.77 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 36 8.6000 € 309.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 369 8.6000 € 3,173.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 366 8.6200 € 3,154.92 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 30 8.6500 € 259.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 334 8.6500 € 2,889.10 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 623 8.6300 € 5,376.49 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 38 8.6300 € 327.94 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 363 8.5800 € 3,114.54 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 469 8.5800 € 4,024.02 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 484 8.5400 € 4,133.36 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 547 8.5200 € 4,660.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 86 8.5200 € 732.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 498 8.5200 € 4,242.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 17 8.5200 € 144.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 557 8.5200 € 4,745.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 426 8.5200 € 3,629.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 151 8.5700 € 1,294.07 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 747 8.5700 € 6,401.79 € XPAR Cancellation  
17/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.5600 € 8,560.00 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 406 8.4400 € 3,426.64 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 389 8.4000 € 3,267.60 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 193 8.3600 € 1,613.48 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 179 8.3600 € 1,496.44 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 428 8.3200 € 3,560.96 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 512 8.3100 € 4,254.72 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 370 8.2900 € 3,067.30 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 768 8.3200 € 6,389.76 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 312 8.3200 € 2,595.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 1,245 8.3200 € 10,358.40 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 332 8.3700 € 2,778.84 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 34 8.3700 € 284.58 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 28 8.3600 € 234.08 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 232 8.3600 € 1,939.52 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 351 8.3400 € 2,927.34 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 47 8.3400 € 391.98 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 173 8.3400 € 1,442.82 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 1 8.5000 € 8.50 € XPAR Cancellation  
18/12/2020 Purchase 1,000 8.4800 € 8,480.00 € XPAR Cancellation  


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com 		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
   

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



Attachment


Coface Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COFACE SA Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020 Paris, 21st December 2020 – 17:45 COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020 Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020
08.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 30 November 2020 and 4 December 2020
02.12.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 November 2020
30.11.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 23 November 2020 and 27 November 2020
23.11.20
COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 16 November 2020 and 20 November 2020