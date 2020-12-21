DGAP-Adhoc Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Due to various notices of amendment to the tax statements issued by the Düsseldorf Tax Office in connection with dividend arbitrage transactions of former WestLB, the Managing Board is adjusting its forecast with regard to the expected year end results.
The Management Board is now expecting the annual results for 2020 resulting in a loss of approx. 600 Mio €. This loss exceeds more than 50% of the equity capital as per end of 2019.
Contact:
Dr. Carsten Hellinger
Head of Board Secretary
Portigon AG
Voelklinger Str. 4
40219 Duesseldorf
Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
Tel. +49 (0) 211 826 71455
21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Portigon AG
|Völklinger Str. 4
|40219 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211-826-71455
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211-826-2010
|E-mail:
|Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.portigon-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0008364902, XS0100256139
|WKN:
|836490
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156723
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1156723 21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
