 

DGAP-Adhoc Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 18:05  |  71   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities

21-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Due to various notices of amendment to the tax statements issued by the Düsseldorf Tax Office in connection with dividend arbitrage transactions of former WestLB, the Managing Board is adjusting its forecast with regard to the expected year end results.

The Management Board is now expecting the annual results for 2020 resulting in a loss of approx. 600 Mio €. This loss exceeds more than 50% of the equity capital as per end of 2019.




Contact:
Dr. Carsten Hellinger
Head of Board Secretary
Portigon AG
Voelklinger Str. 4
40219 Duesseldorf
Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
Tel. +49 (0) 211 826 71455

21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Portigon AG
Völklinger Str. 4
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211-826-71455
Fax: +49 (0) 211-826-2010
E-mail: Dr.Carsten.Hellinger@portigon-ag.de
Internet: www.portigon-ag.de
ISIN: DE0008364902, XS0100256139
WKN: 836490
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt); Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156723

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1156723  21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156723&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Portigon 7,46 % bis 12/19 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities 21-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERWEITERT ANTIKÖRPER-FORSCHUNGSPLATTFORM DURCH PARTNERSCHAFT MIT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus hat heute eine Investmentvereinbarung mit der UNA 422. Equity ...
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
DGAP-News: WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Erwartetes Ergebnis für Geschäftsjahr 2020 aufgrund erhöhter Verbindlichkeiten belastet (deutsch)
18:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Erwartetes Ergebnis für Geschäftsjahr 2020 aufgrund erhöhter Verbindlichkeiten belastet

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:52 Uhr
222
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
19.12.20
14.186
Windreich AG - auf ein Neues
17.12.20
702
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
14.12.20
3
2002 Griechischen Anleihen - wann verkaufen?
07.12.20
209
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?