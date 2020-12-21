DGAP-Ad-hoc: Portigon AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities 21-Dec-2020 / 18:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to various notices of amendment to the tax statements issued by the Düsseldorf Tax Office in connection with dividend arbitrage transactions of former WestLB, the Managing Board is adjusting its forecast with regard to the expected year end results.

The Management Board is now expecting the annual results for 2020 resulting in a loss of approx. 600 Mio €. This loss exceeds more than 50% of the equity capital as per end of 2019.

