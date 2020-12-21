 

Adocia Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2021

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French « Code de Commerce » and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or “AMF”) charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announced today its financial calendar for 2021.

March 18, 2021:

 

Publication of 2020 financial statements (the Universal Registration Document will be released during Q2 2021).

April 21, 2021:

 

Publication of revenue for Q1 2021.

May 20, 2021:

 

Annual shareholders’ meeting.

September 7, 2021:

 

Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2021.

October 26, 2021:

 

Publication of revenue for Q3 2021.

In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors can also find updated information on the company’s website (www.adocia.com). All corporate information on the company such as its financial statements, its corporate presentation and its status is available on the company’s website, in the Investors’ section, « Regulated Information ».

About ADOCIA

ADOCIA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, ADOCIA’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring four clinical-stage products. ADOCIA aims to expand its portfolio towards the treatment of other metabolic diseases and their comorbidities. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. ADOCIA customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

ADOCIA’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram (ADO09). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

ADOCIA preclinical pipeline includes three products: a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide (BioChaperone LisPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning ADOCIA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ADOCIA considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 22, 2020 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which ADOCIA operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of ADOCIA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ADOCIA shares in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

