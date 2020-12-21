 

HMS Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of HMS Holdings Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HMSY

21.12.2020, 18:01  |  53   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share is fair to HMS shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages HMS shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether HMS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for HMS shareholders; (2) determine whether Gainwell is underpaying for HMS; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for HMS shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of HMS shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

