Within the scope of its share repurchase program authorized by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting (16th resolution), Kering has decided to extend the initial mandate entrusted to an investment service provider (press release dated December 10, 2020, related to 50,000 shares which have been repurchased between December 11 and 16) to acquire up to 75,000 additional ordinary Kering shares, representing 0.06% of its share capital as at December 15, 2020, no later than March 31, 2021 and subject to market conditions. These shares will be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees. The unit purchase price may not exceed the maximum set by the June 16, 2020 shareholders' meeting.

