 

PRESS RELEASE NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

NACON

Press release

Lesquin, 21 December 2020, 18:00 hrs

 

 

NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR

EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE

ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT

NACON announces that its shares will be eligible for Euronext Paris' Deferred Settlement Service (SRD) as from 29 December 2020 on the "SRD Long only" segment, following the annual review by Euronext Paris.

With a minimum daily trading volume of €100,000 since its initial listing on March 4, 2020, enforcing the criterion for admission to the "SRD Long only" segment, NACON's share has seen its liquidity steadily increase.

In practice, the "SRD Long-only" will enable investors holding a French securities account to buy NACON shares short by deferring settlement and benefit from an upward leverage effect. For the buyer, the risks are thus limited to the initial amount of the investment. In contrast to the "classic" SRD segment, securities listed on the "SRD Long-only" segment are negotiable only at the time of purchase.

Eligibility for the "SRD Long-only" segment will give the NACON share better visibility and potentially better liquidity by allowing a new category of investors, both institutional and retail, to take a purchase position in the share.

Next publication:

Q3 2020/21 sales: 25 January 2021,
Press release after close of the Paris stock exchange

 

A PROPOS DE NACON

 
 

CHIFFRE D’AFFAIRES 2019-20
129,4 M€

 

 

EFFECTIF
Environ 550 collaborateurs

 

 

INTERNATIONAL
16 filiales et un réseau de distribution dans 100 pays
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ 		 

NACON est une société du groupe BIGBEN créée en 2019 afin d’optimiser ses savoir-faire en forte synergie sur le marché du jeu vidéo. En regroupant ses 9 studios de développement, l’édition de jeux vidéo AA, la conception et la distribution de périphériques gaming premium, NACON concentre 30 années d’expertise au service des joueurs. Ce nouveau pôle unifié renforce la position de NACON sur le marché et lui permet d’innover en créant de nouveaux avantages compétitifs uniques.  

 

Société cotée sur Euronext Paris, compartiment B
ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP

 

CONTACT PRESSE
Cap Value – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01

 

Attachment


NACON SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRESS RELEASE NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT NACON Press release Lesquin, 21 December 2020, 18:00 hrs     NACON SHARES BECOMES ELIGIBLE FOR EURONEXT DEFERRED SETTLEMENT SERVICE ON THE « SRD LONG-ONLY » SEGMENT NACON announces that its shares will be eligible for Euronext Paris' …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: Strong increase in profitability in 1st half
26.11.20
PRESS RELEASE: NACON: GREEDFALL EXTEND ITS JOURNEY WITH A NEW EXPANSION AND A RELEASE ON PLAYSTATION 5 AND XBOX SERIES S/X