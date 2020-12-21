 

Sompo International to Acquire W. Brown & Associates Insurance Services Aviation Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 18:00  |  46   |   |   

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has acquired W. Brown & Associates Insurance Services (W. Brown) the aviation industry's most dynamic and reputable source of general aviation insurance products and services for both airborne and ground based exposures for over 30 years. W. Brown’s legacy of integrity and expertise stretches back to 1948 when Bill Brown entered the aviation underwriting field after his WWII service as naval pilot. The standards of excellence he established then have remained with W. Brown through each decade and in the organization today.

W. Brown has been a managing general underwriter (MGU) for Sompo International (SI) since 2016. The W. Brown operations will remain intact, leveraging the MGU’s management and underwriting expertise, distribution platform and service capabilities. This acquisition takes Sompo International’s long-term relationship with W. Brown to the next level as it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo International and further exemplifies a shared commitment to serve the general aviation market. The acquisition also complements the broader suite of SI’s Aviation Insurance and Reinsurance products, a rapidly growing segment for the organization that aligns with its long-term growth strategy.

Chris Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance, Sompo International, commented, “We are delighted to formally welcome Scott Brown and his team of loyal, dedicated employees into the Sompo International U.S. Insurance platform. This acquisition displays our dedication to the long-term general aviation market and reinforces Sompo International’s commitment to building a portfolio of industry leading, diversified and profitable products. I look forward to continuing to work with Scott and his leadership team, who have grown the W. Brown organization into the industry leader that it is today. I am certain that together, we will build on this strong track record of success and achieve even greater things in the years to come.”

Scott Brown, Principal, W. Brown & Associates, said, “We are thrilled to combine the financial strength and reputation of Sompo International with our commitment to service for our customers as W. Brown has done for over three decades. We look forward to being a part of an organization that we know and trust and where we can leverage additional resources, technology, capabilities and capital to help support and advance our efforts on behalf of our valued clients.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. Sompo International is a company driven by its core values, a carrier that holds promise, trust and the commitment to protect at the center of everything it does. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing & Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sompo International to Acquire W. Brown & Associates Insurance Services Aviation Business PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has acquired W. Brown & Associates Insurance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...