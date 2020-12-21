Abeona Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaker Abstracts Highlighting New Clinical Data for Novel AAV-based Gene Therapies in MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB at WORLDSymposium
NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that abstracts detailing new
interim results from its ABO-102 Phase 1/2 Transpher A study for MPS IIIA and ABO-101 Phase 1/2 Transpher B study for MPS IIIB have been accepted for platform oral presentations during the
late-breaking abstract session at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium being held February 8-12, 2021.
“Children born with MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB experience progressive neurodevelopmental decline and loss of motor function that is life-threatening,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Operating Officer of Abeona. “We are excited to share new analyses from the Transpher A study that will add to the understanding of the potential for ABO-102 to help preserve neurocognitive development in patients with MPS IIIA when they are treated at a young age, and new results from the Transpher B study that will provide insights into ABO-101’s biologic effect in patients with MPS IIIB.”
Presentation Details
Title: Updated Results of Transpher A, a Multicenter, Single-Dose, Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ABO-102 Gene Therapy for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (Mucopolysaccharidosis
IIIA)
Abstract Number: 390
Presenter: Kevin Flanigan, M.D., Center for Gene Therapy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Date/Time: Friday, February 12, 2021, time to be determined
Title: Updated Results of Transpher B, a Multicenter, Single-Dose, Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ABO-101 Gene Therapy for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (Mucopolysaccharidosis
IIIB)
Abstract Number: 407
Presenter: Maria Jose de Castro, M.D., Hospital Clínico Universitario Santiago de Compostela
Date/Time: Friday, February 12, 2021, time to be determined
About the Annual WORLDSymposium
The WORLDSymposium is designed for basic, translational and clinical researchers, patient advocacy groups, clinicians, and all others who are interested in learning more about the latest discoveries related to lysosomal diseases and the clinical investigation of these advances. For additional information on the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium, please visit https://worldsymposia.org/.
About the Transpher A Study
The Transpher A Study (NCT02716246) is an ongoing, two-year, open-label, dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 global clinical trial assessing ABO-102 for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA). The study, also known as ABT-001, is intended for patients from birth to 2 years of age, or patients older than 2 years with a cognitive developmental quotient of 60% or above. ABO-102 gene therapy is delivered using AAV9 technology via a single-dose intravenous infusion. The study primary endpoints are neurodevelopment changes and safety, with secondary endpoints including behavior evaluations, quality of life, enzyme activity in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma, heparan sulfate levels in CSF, plasma and urine, and brain and liver volume.
0 Kommentare