Supply Chain Analytics Market Size USD 16.82 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of 17.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Chain Analytics Market is segmented by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, and Others). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Utilities Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global supply chain analytics market size was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.82 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. 

Major factors driving the growth of Supply Chain Analytics Market size are, increase in need of improving operational and supply chain efficiencies, the rapid increase in the volume of business data across various sectors such as manufacturing, retail, transportation, the surge in investments for Big Data supporting initiatives by governments, and rise in adoption of Big Data technologies.

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global supply chain analytics market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and supply chain analytics market opportunities.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a major effect on the supply chain analytics market size. The use of supply chain analytics across different industries to recognize problems across the entire supply chain during the COVID period and to help prepare and adjust the evolving dynamics is expected to fuel market growth. Also, the use of supply chain analytics would allow companies to evaluate business continuity scenarios post-COVID-19.

The market for supply chain analytics tools is expected to develop significantly during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for real-time tracking & supply-demand forecasting. In addition, developments such as Business 4.0 and Logistics 4.0 are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

