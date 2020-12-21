 

EQS-Adhoc Ad hoc media release Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 18:34  |  35   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc media release Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group

21-Dec-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lucerne, December 22, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Group, a global leader in special long steel, has appointed Frank Koch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Group effective January 1, 2022 at the latest. Now that key milestones in the realignment of the Swiss Steel Group have been reached, the current CEO Clemens Iller has decided to leave the company, thus also enabling a fresh start for the management of the Group.

Frank Koch (48) has successfully managed and restructured the long-established German steel producer GMH Group (Georgsmarienhütte) as CEO for the last three years, having already been a member of the Group Executive Board there as CSO/Logistics and COO from 2008. Frank Koch began his career in 1991 with an apprenticeship in industrial general administration in the steel division of ThyssenKrupp. While holding various positions in the ThyssenKrupp Group, he was also working for the first time at Deutsche Edelstahlwerke, a subsidiary of the Swiss Steel Group, before becoming responsible for strategy and sales at leading Italian steel producer Danieli from 2004 to 2006. In 2006 he returned to Deutsche Edelstahlwerke, where he was also responsible for sales and strategy until 2007.

Since joining the company in April 2014, Clemens Iller has successfully led the current Swiss Steel Group during a period marked by major structural and financial challenges. He moved the company's headquarters from Germany to Switzerland in 2015, acquired the Ascometal Group in 2018, was responsible for several refinancings and consolidated Swiss Steel Group Business Units into a unified group. The global sales presence was expanded to more than 70 branches and a uniform sales concept was introduced at the same time. To counter the economic consequences of the market downturn and the Covid-19 crisis, a 5-year restructuring program was set up under his leadership and successfully implemented in 2020. He will remain available to the company in an advisory capacity until further notice to ensure a seamless transition to his successor.

Jens Alder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says: "With an impressive career from basic training to CEO of a complex industrial group and positions at several leading steel companies, Frank Koch demonstrated  outstanding strategic and operational skills and experience. He successfully implemented comprehensive turn-around and restructuring programs and in each case achieved significant improvements in the operating and financial performance of the companies he  led. He has what it takes to lead the Swiss Steel Group to success, even at times of continuing major challenges. The Board of Directors thanks Clemens Iller for his great commitment in leading the company in a very challenging environment and for his dedication in focusing the company on its core as a sustainable steel producer."

Clemens Iller, outgoing CEO, says: "I am grateful to have been able to lead and shape the Swiss Steel Group for almost 7 years through challenging times and changes in the  international environment. Following the stabilization and refinancing of the group, I am now giving the way for a new management team and turn my attention to new tasks.'


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156774

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1156774  21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156774&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSwiss Steel Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Ad hoc media release Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Ad hoc media release Frank Koch new CEO of Swiss Steel Group 21-Dec-2020 / 18:34 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERWEITERT ANTIKÖRPER-FORSCHUNGSPLATTFORM DURCH PARTNERSCHAFT MIT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus hat heute eine Investmentvereinbarung mit der UNA 422. Equity ...
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
DGAP-News: WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Tele Columbus AG; Bidder: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc MedienmitteilungFrank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group (deutsch)
18:34 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.20
15
Schmolz+Bickenbach - ein schweizer Stahlwert erwacht