Abivax to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ahead of major clinical milestones

PARIS, December 21, 2020 - 6:30 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:40 am Eastern Time (4:00 pm to 4:40 pm Central European Time).

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., said: "The first half of 2021 is an exciting transformational period for Abivax as we will have three major value inflection points for our lead drug-candidate ABX464. We look forward to sharing this data in Q2 2021 and bringing ABX464 into phase 3 clinical testing for ulcerative colitis and phase 2b/3 testing for Crohn's disease, for the benefit of the many patients suffering from devastating inflammatory bowel disease despite currently available treatments. We are proud to have the unique opportunity to share our ambitious prospects during the JPM conference being one of the four French companies invited together with Sanofi, Dassault Systèmes and Ipsen."

During H1 2021, Abivax will report top-line data from three ongoing clinical trials of ABX464: 1) a phase 2b trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) (recruitment completed: 254 patients randomized); 2) a phase 2a trial to treat rheumatoid arthritis; and 3) a pivotal phase 2b/3 study to prevent progression of Covid-19 infection into severe forms of the disease, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Also, in 2021 Abivax intends to start pivotal phase 3 testing of ABX464 to treat UC and pivotal phase 2b/3 testing of ABX464 to treat Crohn's disease (CD).