 

Mason Graphite Responds to Dissident Shareholder Al-Tamimi’s Misleading Summary of ISS Report

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) wishes to reassert that proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS did not recommended voting in favour of many of the Dissident Shareholder’s proposed candidates for election at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded that:

  1. Both proxy advisory firms have published recommendations in favour of a majority of Mason Graphite’s board nominees. It is noteworthy that Simon Marcotte, a nominee put forward by Al-Tamimi, has NOT been recommended by either of the independent advisory firms.
  2. Al-Tamimi’s nominee slate also excludes a representative from Investissement Quebec - the Company’s largest shareholder, who has a contractual right to a seat on the board of Mason Graphite. Meanwhile, the self-serving Al-Tamimi, with a 9.9% share ownership already has 33% Board representation and is seeking 100% control while disenfranchising shareholders and seeking to takeover the Company without paying shareholders a premium.

In contrast, Mason Graphite has put forward a knowledgeable and experienced list of board nominees: Gilles Gingras, Francois Laurin, Guy Chamard, Gaston A. Morin, Peter Damouni and Fahad Al-Tamimi.

Renewed focus and leadership

The proposed Mason Graphite Board, under the new leadership of Chairman Gilles Gingras since September 1, 2020, has a clear vision and a well-articulated strategic plan to continue to move the Company forward on the strength of its strong cash resources and in the interest of all shareholders.

Furthermore, Mason Graphite is undergoing a diligent and meaningful search for a new CEO who will contribute to the ongoing momentum of leadership renewal initiated in 2020.

The Company reiterates to shareholders that voting in favour of Al-Tamimi’s Board nominees would be a setback to this renewal momentum.

Mason Graphite encourages shareholders to vote using only Management’s proxy, FOR Management’s Nominees, in order to protect their investment and the future development of the Company.

If shareholders have already voted in favor of Al-Tamimi based on inaccurate information provided to them, they can change their vote by simply voting again using Management’s proxy prior to December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS AND VOTING ASSISTANCE

Please contact the Company’s shareholder communications advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at:

