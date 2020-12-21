 

Banner Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 4Q20 Conference Call and Webcast

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,757,781 shares of Banner’s common stock, which is the equivalent of 5% of its common stock.

“We believe having the option to repurchase shares offers an effective capital management tool for building long-term shareholder value,” said Mark J. Grescovich, President and Chief Executive Officer. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased by the Company in open market purchases. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.

Additionally, Banner will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Management will host a conference call on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.

Interested investors may listen to the call live at www.bannerbank.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (866) 235-9915 to participate in the call. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10150695 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $14.64 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner.  Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information.  By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

