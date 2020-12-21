Banner Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 4Q20 Conference Call and Webcast

“We believe having the option to repurchase shares offers an effective capital management tool for building long-term shareholder value,” said Mark J. Grescovich, President and Chief Executive Officer. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased by the Company in open market purchases. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations.

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,757,781 shares of Banner’s common stock, which is the equivalent of 5% of its common stock.

Additionally, Banner will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Management will host a conference call on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. EST) to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.

A replay will be available for one week at (877) 344-7529 using access code 10150695 or at www.bannerbank.com.

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $14.64 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

