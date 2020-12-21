 

EQS-News Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextAR Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.12.2020, 19:00  |  84   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch
Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextAR Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform

21.12.2020 / 19:00

Media Release

Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextARTM Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform

 

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 21 December 2020 - Medacta announced today the successful completion of the first surgery in the U.S. utilizing its NextARTM TKA, the first FDA-cleared augmented reality-based surgical application for total knee replacement.

The first surgery in the U.S. was performed in December 2020 by Jonathan Vigdorchik, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York.

NextARTM TKA has the goal of improving efficiency and precision in total knee replacement, supporting the advancement of personalized surgery.

NextARTM TKA is the first application of a new platform technology, which will be extended to hip, shoulder and spine procedures, designed and engineered with artificial intelligence and machine learning that make pre-operative CT-based planning and analysis efficient and precise. The augmented reality glasses provided with the NextARTM platform allow the surgeon to visualize surgical actions and information in real-time, directly on the operative field. This improves the user experience, helping the surgeon to remain focused on the patient at every moment.

Prior to surgery, the surgeon uses a 3D virtual model of the patient's knee to choose the best implant and position to restore the patient's unique anatomy. During the operation, the surgeon can precisely control every step of the procedure and make careful adjustments based on real-time data. The new NextARTM TKA application allows for great precision and control, ultimately translating to great efficiency in the operating room.

"Never before have we been able to do surgery with this much information available in real-time, during the operation. Over the past few years, we've learned that optimal balancing of the knee ligaments results in a joint replacement that feels more natural for the patient," said Dr. Vigdorchik. "Every person's knee is different in terms of their ligaments; some ligaments are tighter, some are looser. Having this technology, including the 3D analysis of soft tissues throughout the whole range of motion, allows me and all surgeons to perform the operation better."

Seite 1 von 3
Medacta Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextAR Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform EQS Group-News: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch Medacta Announces Successful Completion of the First TKA Surgery in the U.S. with NextAR Augmented Reality-Based Surgical Platform 21.12.2020 / 19:00 Media Release Medacta Announces …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Tele Columbus AG; Bieter: UNA 422. Equity Management GmbH ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen ...
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERWEITERT ANTIKÖRPER-FORSCHUNGSPLATTFORM DURCH PARTNERSCHAFT MIT ALLOY THERAPEUTICS
DGAP-Adhoc: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus hat heute eine Investmentvereinbarung mit der UNA 422. Equity ...
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet supports the implementation of Tele Columbus's Fiber Champion strategy and welcomes ...
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-News: WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic ...
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Chris L.J.J. Stijnen zum Chief Commercial Officer
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Chris L.J.J. Stijnen as Chief Commercial Officer
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Medacta Group SA announces the results of today's Extraordinary General Meeting

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.20
3
Medacta - IPO