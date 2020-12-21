 

Clever Leaves to Ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell today, December 21st at 3 45pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Detwiler, and other members of the management team, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across its various global offices today.

The Clever Leaves closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45pm Eastern Time at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. The Company is newly listed and its securities began trading on Nasdaq on December 18, 2020 following the completion of its business combination with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (“SAMA”).

“Today is a momentous day and a great honor to be one of the few Nasdaq-listed cannabis companies. We are proud of what we have accomplished to date in achieving an industry-leading position through our high-quality EU GMP certified operations and scalable cultivation and extraction capacity. Our business combination with SAMA and listing on Nasdaq present a great opportunity to accelerate the commercialization of our high-quality products as well as expand our operations and distribution in attractive markets around the world. We appreciate the continued dedication of our employees and support from our investors, and are excited to be celebrating this monumental next step with them,” said Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Clever Leaves.

About Clever Leaves International Inc.
Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/.

