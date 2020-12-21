 

Bridgeline to Report Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020   

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), The Digital Engagement Company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. On that day, Ari Kahn, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark G. Downey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A replay will be available for one week following the live call.

The details of the conference call and replay are as follows:

What: Bridgeline Digital Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: (877) 837-3910, domestic
  (973) 796-5077, international
Replay: (855) 859-2056
  (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 5146118

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

