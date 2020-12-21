Bridgeline to Report Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), The Digital Engagement Company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. On that day, Ari Kahn, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark G. Downey, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A replay will be available for one week following the live call.



The details of the conference call and replay are as follows: