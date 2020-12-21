Alan Bergman Named Chairman, Disney Studios Content; Alan Horn to Continue as Chief Creative Officer

Alan Bergman has been named Chairman, Disney Studios Content, and Alan Horn will continue to serve as the division’s Chief Creative Officer, effective January 1, 2021, as announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Both will report to Chapek. Horn and Bergman have jointly led the Studios group as Co-Chairmen since May 2019.

Alan Bergman (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Walt Disney Studios’ achievements under the leadership of Alan Horn and Alan Bergman have been nothing short of extraordinary. Having worked closely for years with Alan Bergman, an exceptional leader and proven executive, I couldn’t be more pleased to name him as Chairman,” said Chapek. “And we are incredibly fortunate to have Alan Horn continue as the Studios’ Chief Creative Officer. Our studios are unmatched in their ability to create incredible cinematic experiences, and with this new structure, we are ensuring a vital continuity of leadership.”

As Chairman, Bergman will oversee creative, production, marketing, and operations for Disney Studios Content, which encompasses the world-renowned production studios Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios, as well as Disney Theatrical Productions.

As Chief Creative Officer, Horn will focus on the creative aspects of the Studios’ content pipeline, working in partnership with Bergman on its creative approach.

The leads of each production studio will continue to dual report to Bergman and Horn on creative matters, including Steve Asbell, President, 20th Century Studios; Robert Baird, Co-President, Blue Sky Studios; Sean Bailey, President, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production; Pete Docter, Chief Creative Officer, Pixar Animation Studios; Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios, and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel; Stephen Gilula, Chairman, Searchlight Pictures; Kathleen Kennedy, President, Lucasfilm; Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; and Nancy Utley, Chairman, Searchlight Pictures; as will Thomas Schumacher, President, Disney Theatrical Productions.