 

Banca Ifis Frederik Geertman will be taking on the position of Chief Executive Officer starting from the Shareholders' Meeting held for the 2020 financial statements to speed up the growth and digitisation process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 19:16  |  72   |   |   

Banca Ifis: Frederik Geertman will be taking on the position of Chief Executive Officer starting from the Shareholders' Meeting held for the 2020 financial statements to speed up the growth and digitisation process
The current CEO Luciano Colombini will remain in his role until April 2021 and as a director of the subsidiaries on whose boards he currently sits through to April 2022

Rome, 21 December 2020 - Banca Ifis declares that, following the agreements reached with the Bank’s controlling shareholder, La Scogliera S.p.A., the Chief Executive Officer, Luciano Colombini, today announced his intention of renouncing his mandate as Director, including CEO, on the board starting April 2021 for the parent company and from April 2022 for the subsidiaries in which he today holds a position. The decision will be formalised in a board meeting envisaged for this coming February and will take effect from the Shareholders' Meeting called to resolve on the draft financial statements for 2020.

The COVID-19 epidemiological emergency has called for the Bank’s development and digitisation to be speeded up significantly through the identification of a manager with the necessary skills, who will also be asked to develop synergies between the various business lines of the Bank, which have recently been expanded further.
This is why La Scogliera has reached the necessary agreement with Frederik Geertman to ensure his joining the Banca Ifis Board of Directors starting this coming February and taking over the role of Chief Executive Officer with effect from the April 2021 shareholders' meeting.

Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg, Chairman of Banca Ifis, declared: “I would like to thank Luciano Colombini for the work he has carried out during the course of his mandate. The ability to stay ahead of the trends and market demands is intrinsic to the very DNA of Banca Ifis, which will be ready to face the challenge of a new growth and digitisation process through the envisaged appointment of Frederik Geertman as new Chief Executive Officer, whom I am certain will bring further value to the Bank and all its shareholders”.

Luciano Colombini declared: “With the key contribution made by all the professionals operating in Banca Ifis and thanks to the constant support offered by shareholders, in April I will consider my mandate to be positively concluded in a period characterised by extraordinary events on a global level, as is the COVID-19 pandemic. I will be happy to be able to continue to work towards the Bank's development as member of the Group subsidiaries’ Board of Directors, making my experience and skills available to the company”.

Seite 1 von 2
Banca Ifis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis Frederik Geertman will be taking on the position of Chief Executive Officer starting from the Shareholders' Meeting held for the 2020 financial statements to speed up the growth and digitisation process Banca Ifis: Frederik Geertman will be taking on the position of Chief Executive Officer starting from the Shareholders' Meeting held for the 2020 financial statements to speed up the growth and digitisation processThe current CEO Luciano Colombini …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...