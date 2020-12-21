ePlus Teams Up With the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to Deliver Holiday Joy

The Delivering Joy experience, which takes place on Tuesday, December 22, will be available for customers, partners and employees to virtually tune in to an exclusive interactive session with dancers from the iconic company. The session will feature video footage from previous performances of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes , presented by Chase , as well as a live question and answer session with the Radio City Rockettes and ePlus CEO Mark Marron.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that it has teamed up with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to create an exclusive, one-of-a-kind holiday celebration, entitled Delivering Joy.

Additionally, session participants will be able to choose from four unique holiday experiences in which they can partake from the comfort of their homes: a dance class with Rockettes, a restaurant cooking experience with TAO Head Chef, a baking and decorating event with TAO Head pastry chef, or a winter cocktail class with TAO Mixologist.

Participants in the session will also be provided an opportunity to donate toys, via an Amazon wish list, to patients at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, a partner of both ePlus and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Participants will also be able to make a monetary donation to family charities Covenant House or Destination: Home.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life changing opportunities to young people in need. Garden of Dreams provides young people with access to educational and skills opportunities, mentoring programs, and memorable experiences that enhance their lives, help shape their futures and create lasting joy. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has impacted more than 375,000 young people and their families.

“We’re proud to partner with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes to keep the holiday spirit alive and continue ‘Delivering Joy’ this year,” said Ken Farber, president of software, partner alliances, and marketing at ePlus. “More importantly, all donations that come from this event will go directly to benefit the children at NewYork-Presbyterian Children’s Hospital and other charities to help bring a smile to those in need.”

In addition to the live session on December 22, a custom video experience featuring the Radio City Rockettes, Santa Claus and more has been created for the Hospital and will be streamed into 200 patient rooms through the Christmas holiday. The children will also receive new blankets, toys and other items to make their season brighter.

