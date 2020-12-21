FenixOro Hosting Webinar On Exploration Success at Abriaqui Tuesday December 22, 2020 9am Pacific/12pm EDT
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that it is hosting a Webinar to provide insight and
context on the successful drilling results received to date at its Abriaqui Project in Antioquia, Colombia. VP Exploration Stuart Moller and CEO John Carlesso will discuss the results to
date.
FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “While it is early in the program the results to date are demonstrating the presence of “Buritica style” mineralization – the combination of very high grade gold along with wider zones of lower grade mineralization. We are very pleased that our team is consistently intercepting the mineralized structures we are aiming for. With many new targets being generated and several areas still untested, our view of the potential for Abriaqui remains very positive. The objective of this webinar is to ensure that our audience of investors and stakeholders is informed of our understanding and the significance of the results received so far.”
To attend the Webinar please register at: https://my.6ix.com/Vj2oprs9
Technical Information
Stuart Moller, Vice President Exploration and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 (P.Geo, British Colombia), has prepared or supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Moller has more than 40 years of experience in exploration for precious and other metals including ten in Colombia and is a Fellow of the Society of Exploration Geologists.
Drill core sampling is done in accordance with industry standards. The HQ and NQ diameter core is sawed, and half core samples are submitted to the laboratory. The other half core along with laboratory coarse reject material and sample pulps are stored in secure facilities on site and/or in the sample prep lab. Following strict chain of custody protocols, the samples are driven to the ISO 17025:2017 certified ALS Laboratory sample preparation facility in Medellin and ALS ships the prepared pulps to their assay laboratory in Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards totaling 15% of the total samples are inserted into the sample stream. To date, no material quality control issues have been detected. Gold is analyzed by fire assay with 50 gram charges for grades in excess of 10 grams per tonne and the additional elements are analyzed by ICP with appropriate follow-up for over-limits.
