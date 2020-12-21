FenixOro Hosting Webinar On Exploration Success at Abriaqui Tuesday December 22, 2020 9am Pacific/12pm EDT

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce that it is hosting a Webinar to provide insight and context on the successful drilling results received to date at its Abriaqui Project in Antioquia, Colombia. VP Exploration Stuart Moller and CEO John Carlesso will discuss the results to date.



FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “While it is early in the program the results to date are demonstrating the presence of “Buritica style” mineralization – the combination of very high grade gold along with wider zones of lower grade mineralization. We are very pleased that our team is consistently intercepting the mineralized structures we are aiming for. With many new targets being generated and several areas still untested, our view of the potential for Abriaqui remains very positive. The objective of this webinar is to ensure that our audience of investors and stakeholders is informed of our understanding and the significance of the results received so far.”