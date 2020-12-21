 

BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

Mainz, Germany, December 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will hold a press conference including a video webcast on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine development program of its lead vaccine candidate BNT162b2. The event will be held virtual and in English:

International press conference at 09.00am CET / 03.00am ET
Interested journalists may dial in 10-15 minutes before the conference starts. They will be able to submit questions via an online tool. The press conference will be virtual only.

Participants may also access the press conference, including the video webcast, on https://biontech.de/ under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor & Media section of the website. A recording of the press conference will be available on the same day. Additional media materials including images and videos can be accessed through the following link: press kit.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech Contacts

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
Director External Communications
+49 (0)89 62 81 75 46
Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
VP Investor Relations & Business Strategy
+49 (0)6131 9084 1074
Investors@biontech.de

 


