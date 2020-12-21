 

Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for Use in People With CF With Certain Rare Mutations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 20:30  |  53   |   |   

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the eligibility for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include people with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 years and older with certain mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene that are responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) also received approvals to include additional responsive mutations in people with CF ages 6 years and older and age 4 months and older, respectively. These approvals allow more than 600 people with CF not previously eligible for these medicines an opportunity to potentially benefit from treatment that targets the underlying cause of their disease.

“The approval for expanded use of three of our CF medicines based on our well-established in vitro model is a testament to the relentless commitment of our scientists to reach our goal of developing treatments for all people with CF,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “We remain as committed today to reaching every patient who might benefit from our medicines as when we first started out on this journey 20 years ago, and this important milestone now enables hundreds of people with CF access to a treatment option to address the underlying cause of their disease — many for the first time.”

TRIKAFTA was previously approved for people with at least one F508del mutation and is now approved for 177 additional mutations; SYMDEKO is now approved for 127 additional mutations, for a total of 154 SYMDEKO-responsive mutations; and KALYDECO is now approved for an additional 59 mutations, for a total of 97 KALYDECO-responsive mutations. In addition, for certain people with CF who are currently eligible for KALYDECO, this approval allows them to also be eligible for SYMDEKO or TRIKAFTA; and similarly, for those who are currently eligible for SYMDEKO, this approval allows them to also be eligible for TRIKAFTA.

The full list of mutations for TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO and KALYDECO can be found within the updated full Prescribing Information for each respective product. In addition, people with CF and their families can search eligibility for Vertex CF medicines through vertextreatments.com.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting approximately 75,000 people worldwide. CF is a progressive, multi-system disease that affects the lungs, liver, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands, pancreas and reproductive tract. CF is caused by a defective and/or missing CFTR protein resulting from certain mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must inherit two defective CFTR genes — one from each parent — to have CF. While there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease, the vast majority of all people with CF have at least one F508del mutation. These mutations, which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test, lead to CF by creating non-working and/or too few CFTR proteins at the cell surface. The defective function and/or absence of CFTR protein results in poor flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in a number of organs. In the lungs, this leads to the buildup of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that can cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many patients that eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in the early 30s.

Seite 1 von 5
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for Use in People With CF With Certain Rare Mutations Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the eligibility for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include people with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.11.20
5 Wachstumsaktien für Bidens Bullenmarkt
27.11.20
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) With KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for Eligible Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 6-11 Years