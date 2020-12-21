Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for Use in People With CF With Certain Rare Mutations

“The approval for expanded use of three of our CF medicines based on our well-established in vitro model is a testament to the relentless commitment of our scientists to reach our goal of developing treatments for all people with CF,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “We remain as committed today to reaching every patient who might benefit from our medicines as when we first started out on this journey 20 years ago, and this important milestone now enables hundreds of people with CF access to a treatment option to address the underlying cause of their disease — many for the first time.”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the eligibility for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include people with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 12 years and older with certain mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator ( CFTR ) gene that are responsive to TRIKAFTA based on in vitro data. SYMDEKO (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) also received approvals to include additional responsive mutations in people with CF ages 6 years and older and age 4 months and older, respectively. These approvals allow more than 600 people with CF not previously eligible for these medicines an opportunity to potentially benefit from treatment that targets the underlying cause of their disease.

TRIKAFTA was previously approved for people with at least one F508del mutation and is now approved for 177 additional mutations; SYMDEKO is now approved for 127 additional mutations, for a total of 154 SYMDEKO-responsive mutations; and KALYDECO is now approved for an additional 59 mutations, for a total of 97 KALYDECO-responsive mutations. In addition, for certain people with CF who are currently eligible for KALYDECO, this approval allows them to also be eligible for SYMDEKO or TRIKAFTA; and similarly, for those who are currently eligible for SYMDEKO, this approval allows them to also be eligible for TRIKAFTA.

The full list of mutations for TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO and KALYDECO can be found within the updated full Prescribing Information for each respective product. In addition, people with CF and their families can search eligibility for Vertex CF medicines through vertextreatments.com.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting approximately 75,000 people worldwide. CF is a progressive, multi-system disease that affects the lungs, liver, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands, pancreas and reproductive tract. CF is caused by a defective and/or missing CFTR protein resulting from certain mutations in the CFTR gene. Children must inherit two defective CFTR genes — one from each parent — to have CF. While there are many different types of CFTR mutations that can cause the disease, the vast majority of all people with CF have at least one F508del mutation. These mutations, which can be determined by a genetic test, or genotyping test, lead to CF by creating non-working and/or too few CFTR proteins at the cell surface. The defective function and/or absence of CFTR protein results in poor flow of salt and water into and out of the cells in a number of organs. In the lungs, this leads to the buildup of abnormally thick, sticky mucus that can cause chronic lung infections and progressive lung damage in many patients that eventually leads to death. The median age of death is in the early 30s.