Private Foundations in The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank Announce More Than $6.6 Million in 2020 Grants

Eight private family foundations in The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, National Association, have announced gifts of more than $6.6 million in 2020. Grants were awarded from these private family foundations to organizations that focus on education, arts and culture, civic and community programs, health and human services, and community reinvestment activities that benefit low- to moderate-income earners, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.

Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are always pleased to honor the vision of the families who entrust their philanthropic foundations to our office,” said Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office. “In a year that has been extremely hard on nonprofits and the communities they serve we are especially honored to assist so many organizations with fulfilling their mission.”

Bethany House Services, a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of family-centered homelessness services, received funds from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust. Susan Schiller, Bethany House’s chief executive officer, explained how the money, which will be used for the One Step Closer to Home Program, will directly assist families. “The funding will help us build our new family shelter and comprehensive services center, which will meet the needs of 1,000 families who are experiencing homelessness.” The organization’s offerings include expanded services for children and additional on-site physical and mental healthcare for families. “It has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone – especially for families without a home. The funding from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Foundation will create a safe space for single moms and children where they will have warm beds, food, a safe environment for them to heal and a pathway to stability.”

American Legacy Theatre received funds from the Alms Trust to create Home Theatre, a new programmatic offering, which innovates theatre storytelling by making the audience a co-producer collaborating with the artist. Matthew David Gellin, producing artistic director, explained that Home Theatre will generate 30 original world premiere productions in six months and reach at least 3,000 people. “Because of the support from the Alms Trust, American Legacy Theatre can share the stories of those who cannot privately pay for this experience and explore stories dealing with extreme poverty, isolation by age or geography, physical or mental disability, and other challenges not readily discussed in our community,” he said. “If American Legacy Theatre did not have funding from the Alms Trust, Home Theatre would not be able to happen. This funding allows us the ability to launch a new approach to theatre and to be a leader in the national conversation on how to bridge communities.”