 

Bombardier's award winning VLocity trains celebrate 15 years and more than 370 million kilometres in service

  • Since launching in 2005, the fleet of VLocity trains has grown to 88 vehicles, won multiple awards and proved their quality and durability
  • VLocity trains are manufactured in Dandenong, Victoria using 69 per cent local content

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation is celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the first passenger service of the award winning VLocity diesel multiple unit trains. Since the first passenger service, the fleet has grown to 88 and clocked more than 370 million in-service kilometres.

With a proven track record, the VLocity platform has evolved over time and now includes a suite of features that make passenger journeys more comfortable and inclusive, such as larger and more accessible bathroom modules, hearing loops, braille signage and on-board mobile signal boosters.

In October 2020, the recently re-designed VLocity won two prestigious Good Design Awards, including the coveted Best Automotive Interior. The awards recognized the enhancements made to the front of the iconic train that incorporates crashworthiness and cab improvements for drivers, as well as access for passengers who use a mobility aid and luggage storage.

Operated by Bombardier’s customer, V/Line, the fleet serves regional communities in Victoria and in June 2020 Bombardier secured an option for an additional 18 VLocity vehicles.

“The VLocity train built proudly in Victoria for Victoria – from the ground-up – is a truly remarkable train that has well and truly stood the test of time. The 15 years and 370 million in service kilometres – equivalent to an astonishing 9,282 trips around the world – is testament to the workmanship and quality of what Bombardier produces in Australia. We are proud of these vehicles but so too are our local suppliers, who provide 69 per cent of the content used to manufacture these trains,” said Wendy McMillan, President, Australia and New Zealand at Bombardier Transportation.

