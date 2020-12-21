CSP Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday December 28th

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the open of the market on Monday, December 28, 2020



CSP Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.cspi.com/. Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 and use the Conference ID: CSPQ420 when greeted by the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the CSPi website.