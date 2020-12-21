 

CSP Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday December 28th

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, announced that it will issue its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the open of the market on Monday, December 28, 2020

CSP Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET that day to review the financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at http://www.cspi.com/. Individuals also may listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9173 or 785-424-1667 and use the Conference ID: CSPQ420 when greeted by the live operator. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on the CSPi website.

About CSPi

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

Gary W. Levine
CFO and Secretary
gary.levine@cspi.com
Direct: 978.954-5040

 


