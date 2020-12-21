 

AIXTRON SE appoints Chief Financial Officer (CFO) / Dr. Christian Danninger appointed as new member of the Executive Board effective July 1, 2021 or earlier

Herzogenrath/Germany, December 21, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA) today appointed Dr. Christian Danninger as new member of the Executive Board in the function of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective July 1, 2021 or earlier. The appointment is for a period of 3 years.

Dr. Christian Danninger was most recently Group CFO of Putzmeister Holding GmbH and CFO of Sany Europe GmbH, both companies of the Sany Group. The 41-year-old has extensive international experience in the areas of finance and accounting, compliance, law, IT and M&A. With a doctorate in law and master in economics, his responsibilities in corporate and organizational development included the optimization of financial processes and reporting, the development and restructuring as well as the optimization of the organizational structures of various corporate divisions, and driving forward digitalization and human resources development.

As Chief Financial Officer, he will assume responsibility for Finance and Accounting, Controlling, Compliance, Legal, Human Resources, and Investor Relations at AIXTRON no later than July 1, 2021. With the appointment of Dr. Danninger, the Supervisory Board considers the announced generation change in the Executive Board to be completed. "As a proven financial expert with extensive experience in the machinery and equipment industry, Dr. Danninger is an excellent addition to the Executive Board team to jointly drive the Company's growth strategy," said Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE. "We are convinced that he will leverage his broad expertise on an operational and strategic level at AIXTRON in a targeted manner."

