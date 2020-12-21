 

Gilead Sciences to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the company at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11 at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live webcast can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

