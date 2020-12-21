 

Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants totaling an aggregate of 41,900 inducement restricted stock awards (“RSAs”) to 15 employees. The RSAs vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Revance through the applicable vesting dates.

The Compensation Committee of Revance’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

RHA resilient hyaluronic acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
UTHealth in Houston and Athersys Announce Commencement of Patient Enrollment in a Phase 2 Trial ...
First Patients, Including a COVID-19 Patient, Treated with Abiomed’s Innovative ECMO Technology
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Revance Reports Positive Efficacy and Duration Results from Phase 2 Upper Facial Lines Study
16.12.20
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to Nashville
25.11.20
FDA Defers Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in Glabellar Lines Due to COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Impacting Manufacturing Site Inspection
24.11.20
Revance to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference