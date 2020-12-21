IFF Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Rating for Corporate Social Responsibility Leadership

As the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains, EcoVadis rates and benchmarks the quality of a company's sustainability performance and management systems through an assessment in four areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. With an overall score of 73% for 2020 and noted strengths in Environment and Sustainable Procurement, the award puts IFF among the top 1% of companies assessed.

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition & ingredients, announced today that it has been awarded the 2020 EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating, a new and more highly selective designation introduced by the internationally recognized platform earlier this year.

“IFF has been recognized in EcoVadis’ top performing category every year since 2014. As they now set the bar higher through more stringent criteria and the introduction of the Platinum category, IFF is thrilled to match the pace by continuing to strengthen our sustainability leadership position. While 2020 was a challenging year in many ways, sustainability remained a top priority for us and is an essential driver of our resiliency and success moving forward,” said IFF Chairman & CEO, Andreas Fibig.

The rating follows other recent accolades IFF has received for its sustainability performance. In addition to being named for the first time to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, IFF was named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. IFF ranked first out of 43 companies in the Materials industry and 18 out of 400 companies overall, up 17 spots from the inaugural listing of 300 companies last year. Results were derived from publicly available key performance indicators, as well as an independent survey of U.S. citizens.

IFF has also been recognized by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place for the third consecutive year on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling water security. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency, and IFF is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of 5,800+ that were scored. Through significant demonstrable action to protect water resources, IFF is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide.

For more on IFF’s commitment to sustainability, visit www.iff.com/sustain.

