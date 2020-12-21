RVI Announces Sale of Longhorn Steakhouse Pad – Peachstreet Marketplace

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of the Longhorn Steakhouse Pad at Peachstreet Marketplace (Erie, PA) for $2.1 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Ninety percent (90%) of net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt with the remaining proceeds retained as cash.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 11 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.