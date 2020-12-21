Clearwater Paper Reports Updated Fourth Quarter Guidance

“Demand for tissue products increased significantly in November through mid-December. We believe that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases caused a temporary change in consumer buying patterns, which are starting to normalize in later December,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer. “We now expect our fourth quarter volumes to be above our previous guidance, with shipments exceeding those experienced in the fourth quarter of 2019,” Kitch concluded.

