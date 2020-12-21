Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces David Eidson Joins Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) (“Atlantic Capital”), the parent company of Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A., announced today that David Eidson has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Atlantic Capital and the bank to fill the vacancies caused by the increase of each respective board to ten directors. Mr. Eidson will serve a term expiring at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



“We are excited to welcome David to our Board of Directors, and believe that his community leadership and corporate and investment banking experience will complement the talents already in our boardroom,” said Douglas L. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Capital. Walter M. “Sonny” Deriso, Jr., Chairman of Atlantic Capital, added, “David has an impressive resume and is passionate about community service and I look forward to working with him at Atlantic Capital.”